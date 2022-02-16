A handful of eastern PEI parents question the reliability of rapid tests in detecting Covid-19, despite recommendations by the Chief Public Health Office that children be tested several times a week in order to continue attending school.
While the province does acknowledge rapid tests aren’t as accurate as PCR tests performed by health care workers, it insists regular testing does increase the ability to detect Covid.
However, that advice appears to contradict information on the province’s website which states self-tests shouldn’t be used by vaccinated people showing symptoms of Covid, as “the accuracy of the rapid antigen test is even lower in people who are vaccinated.”
As part of the province’s back to school plans, school-age children were required to have two negative tests before returning to school, and take rapid tests three times a week for a total of three weeks. All students and staff received 10 rapid tests each.
The Graphic spoke to several parents, all of whom wished to remain anonymous.
One parent said her youngest child felt unwell on January 28. She used a rapid test for both her son and herself with both testing negative. The mom is vaccinated but her son is not.
“I ended up taking him to (Kings County Memorial Hospital) a few hours later, as he was getting worse,” the parent said. Both she and her son tested positive with a PCR test.
What the parent found unusual was, when she returned home from KCMH and took another rapid test, it still showed negative.
Her husband and her oldest child took rapid tests soon after. The husband’s result was positive, meaning both he and the eldest child had to have a PCR test to confirm. They had to wait until Sunday due to a winter storm.
Before heading to Charlottetown that morning, the eldest son once again tested negative on a rapid test. But both he and his father tested positive on the PCR test.
“So, out of the rapid tests that were used, only one came back positive,” the parent said. “Definitely not a reliable resource to be using in our schools, in my opinion.”
In this family of four the parents were fully vaccinated and their children had one dose.
Another parent told The Graphic she doesn’t believe she’s testing her child correctly. The mother is vaccinated and the child isn't.
“I’m not a nurse or a doctor, and I’m not shoving the swab in (the nose) as far as they do with the PCR tests. So, I would say the results could be very inaccurate.”
The parent says “unnecessary anxiety” is being caused, and she’s worried about the emotional and mental toll it’s taking on children. “The teachers are scared, the kids are scared, and the anxiety is just feeding off of each other.”
Several other parents told The Graphic they had to resort to ‘bribes’ to get their kids to submit to the rapid tests.
One parent said that while the tests are useful for those with symptoms, she wasn’t going to force her teenage children to do them. Both the adult and the children are vaccinated.
Health and Wellness spokesperson Samantha Hughes said the ability of rapid antigen tests to correctly identify Covid-19 depends on viral load, and a test result from a Health PEI testing clinic is considered the true, confirmed result.
“(The tests) are considered most effective during peak infectiveness, and when used regularly, two to three times a week, the ability of the tests to detect individuals positive for Covid-19 is increased,” she said.
Approximately 330,000 rapid tests were distributed to schools, early learning centres and in-home daycares, with 210,000 remaining, Ms Hughes said last week. An additional 250,000 tests have also arrived in the province.
She said the tests are simple to use with “no need for specific training or oversight for the swab to be collected correctly or for the test to be run correctly.”
Both the Health and Wellness Department and the Public School Branch emphasized rapid tests are only one tool in the effort to monitor the spread of Covid-19 in schools.
“Symptom screening and testing at a clinic are also key measures to reducing the risk of transmission within schools,” Ms Hughes said.
Sparrow McGowan of the Public Schools Branch said, “These additional testing requirements are intended to aid in early detection of positive cases and reduce the incidence and impacts of outbreaks in schools.”
Ms McGowan said the schools branch believes the "vast majority" of students and parents follow Covid protocols. Parents and students are not required to submit their test results to their school.
