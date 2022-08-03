The provincial government plans to assess 39 government-owned sites for hazardous building materials, including asbestos. But it will be at least March of 2023 before all of the studies are complete, and there’s no indication yet as to how much it will cost the taxpayer.
Properties on the province’s radar include Access PEI and the Public Health offices in Montague, and the Georgetown courthouse. But it also includes the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank, and popular attractions like the Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead, Orwell Corner Historic Village, the Basin Head Fisheries Museum and the Elmira Railway Museum.
Asbestos had been used for decades as insulation and fireproofing for homes and buildings, but it’s now considered a dangerous carcinogen that can cause lung cancer, asbestosis and mesothelioma. While the product was phased out within Canada from the 1980s onward, it wasn’t until Dec 30, 2018 when the federal government fully banned the import and export, sale, manufacture and use of asbestos, with a few limited exceptions.
Tenders published on the government website state the goal is to eventually create a multi-year plan for the affected sites to either safely remove hazardous materials or manage them in a safe manner and protect staff and the public. For the assessment, samples will be taken, and specific locations of hazardous materials would be clearly labeled on floor plans.
Besides asbestos, the assessment will also determine if hazardous materials like lead paint or mercury exist within these properties.
The department acknowledged to the Graphic that buildings constructed before 1990 could potentially contain asbestos. And many of the sites listed on the tender are indeed aging. The Georgetown courthouse, for example, was built in 1887, while individual buildings on the Macphail Homestead and Orwell Corner sites date back to the late 1800s.
April Gallant, communications officer with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said knowing where hazardous materials are located will ensure sites remain safe for staff and public.
“If work is required on these buildings in the future, we can take the necessary precautions required,” Ms Gallant said. “Intact and undisturbed asbestos presents no direct health hazard but does present a potential exposure hazard should fibres be released and inhaled.”
Even before the tender was published, government has made continuing efforts to remove asbestos from various properties.
A Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act , FOIPP, request revealed asbestos was removed from the Shaw Building in Charlottetown as recently as June 28, when Island Abatement Ltd removed approximately 15 to 20 pipe elbows and fittings at a cost of $1,985 plus HST.
And on April 27, the same company removed about 300 square feet of floor tiles in the nearby Sullivan Building on Fitzroy St at a cost of $2,130 plus HST. The Shaw and Sullivan buildings were built in 1964.
The documents received through FOIPP also included a list of recent and planned renovations including two in the design phase - interior renovations on the fifth floor of the Sullivan Building and new exit doors from stairwells at the Shaw Building.
“Our practice is to include removal of asbestos containing materials, if necessary, in areas where maintenance work or renovations are set to take place,” Ms Gallant said. “The Shaw (and) Sullivan … buildings are in good repair and will continue to be used as government office accommodations for the foreseeable future.”
The PEI Workers Compensation Board oversees the proper removal of asbestos, which can only be performed by certified contractors. Information provided by the board show that 70 asbestos notification permits have been issued so far this year, with 94 permits issued in 2021 and 65 in 2020.
WCB spokesperson Dominique Chouinard said the board “is pleased to see one of the province’s largest employers taking proactive steps to create an asbestos management plan for its buildings and protecting their workers accordingly.”
When asked about the potential cost of the assessment of the 39 sites, Ms Gallant said “at this point, it would be to our disadvantage in a competitive bid process to provide the anticipated cost of the assessments to government.”
Trevor Dummer, associate professor for the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia, agrees with the idea that provincial governments should compile a registry of public buildings containing asbestos.
Mr Dummer, who co-wrote a 2015 paper for the Canadian Medical Association Journal entitled Asbestos in Canada: time to change our legacy, said the fact asbestos was in use for many years means it will remain in our environment for many years to come.
“While I do not think there needs to be proactive demolition, buildings should be monitored to ensure the asbestos is contained within the building materials and not breaking down, and remediated if there are health risks.”
Paul Demers, director of the Occupational Cancer Research Centre for Ontario Health, said while he doesn’t know the situation in PEI, this is something many governments and non-government organizations across the country are facing.
He points out the general philosophy among workplace health and safety professionals is that removing well-maintained asbestos can cause more harm than good, so it only gets removed if a building needs repairs or is demolished.
“However … as our buildings gradually age, the chance that asbestos will be released into the air increases,” Mr Demers said. “Asbestos can be removed safely, but we have not proactively tried to address this problem because it is expensive.”
