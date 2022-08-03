Access PEI Montague

Access PEI in Montague is among 39 government-owned sites that will be assessed for asbestos and other hazardous materials. 

The provincial government plans to assess 39 government-owned sites for hazardous building materials, including asbestos. But it will be at least March of 2023 before all of the studies are complete, and there’s no indication yet as to how much it will cost the taxpayer. 

Properties on the province’s radar include Access PEI and the Public Health offices in Montague, and the Georgetown courthouse. But it also includes the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank, and popular attractions like the Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead, Orwell Corner Historic Village, the Basin Head Fisheries Museum and the Elmira Railway Museum. 

