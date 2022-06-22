Environment Minister Steven Myers says the province will seek intervenor status in Maritime Electric’s filing to IRAC requesting a general rate increase of three per cent - largely because the utility is also seeking an increase in the annual return on equity (ROE), which is entirely profit.
The company is seeking an annual increase in ROE from 9.35 per cent to 9.95 per cent, a hike Mr Myers says would be significant.
“This is guaranteed money in their pocket. I don’t think Islanders are going to accept that and I don’t think now is the time to do it,” he told The Graphic. “Sometimes when you let greed run you, you’ll get attention (in the form of government intervention before IRAC).”
According to Maritime Electric’s earnings statements, in fiscal 2021, the company made net earnings (profits) of $15,179,000 at the regulated return of 9.35 per cent. Were it not regulated, the return would have been 8.93 per cent, for $14,754,000 in profit.
Based on those earnings, The Graphic calculated with a return of 9.95 per cent, the company would have made profits in the range of roughly $16.15 million to $16.44 million last year. That would be an increase of $971,000 to $1,221,000 in profit to shareholders.
Both the minister and Maritime Electric CEO Jason Roberts confirmed if the three per cent rate increase is approved, 13 per cent of that would be profit.
Mr Roberts said the ROE is not guaranteed profit but an opportunity to recover their costs and earn a reasonable return, under the cost of service model Maritime Electric operates with.
For each dollar on a customer’s bill, he said, the ROE represents seven cents. Energy supply costs make up 60 cents of the dollar, 10 cents covers operational costs like tree trimming around power lines and customer service, and 10 to 12 cents is recovery of infrastructure costs.
When asked why the company is seeking an increase in return on equity, Mr Roberts referenced a third-party report from consultants James Coyne and John Trogonoski of Concentric Energy Advisors, based in Massachusetts, which assesses energy utilities across North America to come up with recommendations like this one. He said the consultants assess financial risk and business risk relative to other utilities.
In Maritime Electric’s filing with IRAC, Mr Coyne said the proposed ROE of 9.95 per cent is “reasonable if not conservative” based on comparison with other utilities.
Mr Roberts noted Maritime Electric is a relatively small utility that imports most of its energy from New Brunswick. He said the company’s request for an increase is partly to recover the cost of depreciation of its equipment and the costs of decommissioning the Charlottetown thermal generating station.
“We recognize customers are seeing increased costs all around. We have already and will continue to focus very much on managing our costs,” he said.
However, Minister Myers said he would like to explore moving from what he called a guaranteed profit model to a performance-based model in the future.
“I think that’s going to be important going forward, that profits need to be earned, not guaranteed,” he said. “Definitely, we were drawn into this by the (requested) increase in guaranteed revenue. We probably would have intervened anyway because we want to make sure at this time when Islanders are struggling to get by, we don’t do undue hardship to them by allowing this to go unchallenged.”
