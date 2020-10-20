The Graphic has learned that this afternoon the province will launch a plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas, GHG, emissions by 2040, ten years before the federal plan to reach the same goal.
The 20-plus page document is a framework to engage Islanders in formulating ways to reduce GHG emissions.
Proposed priorities include developing and investing in a long-term and sustainable energy supply that would bring the province’s electrical grid to completely renewable supply by 2030.
Another priority is to transform the workforce to support a green economy.
Currently 48 per cent of the Island’s GHG emissions come from transportation. The agriculture industry makes up 25 per cent, buildings, which include using fossil fuels for heating makes up 16 per cent, industrial processes and manufacturing, six per cent and waste 4 per cent.
The target is to reduce the amount of GHG released into the atmosphere and offset the remaining by sequestering carbon.
In the document, Energy Minister Steven Myers, said government will look to all Islanders, individuals, businesses, institutions and communities “to hear potential solutions that will lead to the development of a plan for a sustainable future.”
Government has set out its own initiatives for the next five years.
This includes greening government fleets, invest in an Island-wide electric bus system through partnerships and proactively partner to make PEI a test site for transportation solutions.
Pertaining to agriculture and fisheries, two of PEI’s major industries, government plans to “Make key investments in research and development and innovation for carbon reduction and capture advancements.”
Government will be looking for feedback through an interactive website and public consultations beginning in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.