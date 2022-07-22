Wading through paperwork when you are in any kind of crisis can often be like entering into a mine field where you just don’t know which way to turn.
For PEI veterans and their families who find themselves in that situation Legion Services Officer Marilyn Letts is there to jump in and take the lead.
“If they are entitled I’m going to do everything to help get the application in and help them navigate the paper world because most people don’t like to do it (by themselves),” Ms Letts said.
There are federal programs through Veterans Affairs Canada, VAC, and many provincial programs Ms Letts can help people maneuver through to see what benefits they qualify for.
Whether it is finding funding for a hearing aid or getting set up with services such as home care, long term care or anything in between, she knows the ropes.
The Legion Service Officer position has been in existence for more than two decades. Ms Letts took over in 2019.
Much of her expertise comes from the fact that she worked at VAC for 40 years and knows the programs inside out.
“It is rewarding to me to help as many people as I can get whatever to remain in their home or have a few extra dollars in their bank account they never thought they would have,” she said.
Ms Letts has clients from one end of the Island to the other and she doesn’t just meet them in her Charlottetown office nor do people need to be a legion member to obtain her services.
She believes it is important to meet clients where they are.
Wanda Matthews of Alberton will be forever grateful for Ms Letts coming to her home and helping her navigate through obtaining financial help from VAC to get home care support.
Ms Matthews’ husband Basil was a veteran and even though he passed away 20 years ago she found out through meeting with Ms Letts she is entitled to spousal benefits.
“(Ms Letts) is a very understanding person and she will tell you if she can or can’t help you,” Ms Matthews said.
When Ms Matthews realized she could no longer be in her own home without some outside help she wasn’t sure where to turn.
She found out through her legion, St Anthony’s in Bloomfield there was possibly some help from VAC.
“I can’t do the (paperwork) myself and only for the support I just wouldn’t have gotten it done,” Ms Matthews said.
“Her down to earth attitude really makes a person feel comfortable,” Ms Matthews said.
Ms Letts works hand in hand with branch service officers and several of the legion branches across the province.
Brian Rector is the service officer for the Montague Legion.
“We will get calls from Veterans, families and caregivers and if they have a particular issue or problem they want to bring up then I’ll research it on our end to see what we can do, whether it is financial aid or whether it is sending them off to Marilyn for assistance,” he explained.
He said there are times when a veteran needs help that can be provided through the Poppy Trust Fund, a decision which is made by the branch executive, but other times when they refer an individual to Ms Letts.
In fact, Mr Rector himself benefited from her work when he needed to access VAC benefits for his tinnitus condition.
Tinnitus, a condition which causes such symptoms as a high-pitched ringing, whistling or roaring sound in the ears, is often diagnosed in Veterans who have been in close proximity to artillery fire throughout their service.
He said having Ms Letts’ expertise is a far cry from what Veterans had to go through just a couple of decades ago.
When he left the service in the mid 1990s there was no such thing as a service officer to help.
He remembers the experience as being very intimidating.
“I went to a tribunal (at VAC) three times to try and justify my injuries due to the service and it was very frustrating,” Mr Rector recalled.
“Marilyn today has access to all our records and other information she needs to help.”
The simple fact that Ms Letts has so many contacts and knows who to call for what, is also a great asset.
Those services came in handy for Paul Van Raes of St Peter’s Bay who didn’t even know he was eligible for VAC benefits until he heard about Ms Letts through a conversation with Mr Rector.
Mr Van Raes was a member of the militia in Winnipeg for three short years back on the mid 1960s when he was a teenager.
He was driving Sherman Tanks during that time.
He has had tinnitus for a very long time and after meeting with Ms Letts came to the realization the two were connected and he was indeed eligible for VAC benefits.
Mr Van Raes, Mr Rector and Ms Matthews are just a few of the many many people Ms Letts has encountered in her short time on the job and she looks forward to assisting many more people in the years to come.
These days with a lot of things being done online Ms Letts said there are still so many people who need that human face to face and she intends to help whoever comes her way.
