An ancient Greek philosopher once said, ‘One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.’
Taking a critical look at the modern political establishment, those words are not terribly far from the truth. This isn’t aimed at those MLAs and MPs who work tirelessly for their communities and truly care about the people who elected them. Sadly, many politicians feel they are no longer obliged to serve the people.
But perhaps we as an electorate, who often wonder why our state of democracy has so scarily eroded, need to take a good honest look in the mirror. As Islanders, we set an example for the rest of the country with our high voter turnout. Sadly, our fervor for voting doesn’t always extend far past the ballot box, meaning, as a collective, we’re quite often not politically engaged or take an active role in our democracy.
I personally have spoken to fellow Islanders who have found themselves victims of forced amalgamation courtesy of the Municipal Government Act (MGA), including seeing a significant jump in their taxes. Yet many folks know little about the MGA, one of the most unconstitutional pieces of legislation ever passed in PEI.
All too often, power-hungry politicians have played on the public’s apathy and lack of knowledge regarding not only laws, but their rights. We as a society must get out of our respective comfort zones and be willing to do more than merely go to the polls every four years. Taking an active role in democracy means being knowledgeable about legislation, holding MLAs accountable, and turfing those via recall who infringe on our rights or who commit serious ethics violations.
Politics was never designed to be a spectator sport. Therefore, let’s all become players in the game.
Chris McGarry,
Belfast RR#3
