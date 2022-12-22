Public invited to Christmas Day dinner at Montague church Dec 22, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Montague Bible Fellowship invites the public to join them for a community meal on Christmas Day.A traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served Sunday at 11:30 am.The church asks people to contact them in advance if they plan to come, but spur of the moment drop-ins are welcome too. For those who want to join in the fun of preparation, a vegetable peeling party will go ahead at 9:30 am on Christmas Eve. “We always have a great time socializing, working and snacking,” said organizer Anne Van Donkersgoed.The church is located at 123 Sackville Street on the corner of Brook Street.For more information contact Ms Van Donkersgoed at 902-969-3190. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Day Dinner Food Christianity Gastronomy Public Turkey Christmas Eve Anne Van Donkersgoed Montague Bible Fellowship Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Dec 21, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads GREAT SELECTION GIFT CARDS HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! Local ...Fresh...Frozen Save the Hassle and Store your Tires Bulletin Latest News Public invited to Christmas Day dinner at Montague church Miminegash buoy tree illuminated during Santa Claus parade A tree of celebration Ukrainian native settles into life in PEI but longs to be home Mary Frances MacDonald Mary (Rix) Reeves, RN Blaine Allen Weatherbie Youth entries: Christmas Essay Contest Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles“Time to talk and a story for everyone”Gifts for Island power brokersThe draft picks the elite Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
