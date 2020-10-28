BioVectra, a hand sanitizer recalled by Health Canada in July was immediately replaced by another brand, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.
The PEI-made sanitizer was only used within schools until it was recalled so it wouldn’t have been used with students this fall, the spokesperson said.
“That is the only product we’ve used that has been recalled.”
Staff and students in the respite program were the only ones to use the BioVectra product.
Health Canada stated some of the recalled product contained ethyl acetate. Frequent use of sanitizer containing the organic compound may cause dry skin, leading to irritation or cracking.
Laurie Mosher, Clinical Leader of the IWK Regional Poison Centre, said this sanitizer is generally considered low in acute toxicity in the concentrations and exposure that would be used on skin over a few days.
However, she could not comment on long-term exposure over the course of months or years because effects would depend on many factors.
A variety of products have been used in schools based on supply and availability. Some schools have provided their own sanitizer.
A complete list of all sanitizers being used in schools to date is not available.
A number of products across Canada have been recalled due to missing risk statements or because the product was not authorized to use technical-grade ethanol. More details can be found on Health Canada’s website at https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada.html
Ms Mosher said in the case of approved sanitizers, unless hands are cracked or cut, absorption rate is relatively low. Subsequently, frequent application doesn’t pose a high health risk.
Incidents involving children and hand sanitizers have increased since cases of COVID-19 reached the region in March. Compared to 2019, the Poison Control Centre is seeing three to four times the number of hand sanitizer exposure incidents.
Ms Mosher said it’s too soon to tell if incidents involving hand sanitizers have increased specifically since children have returned to school in September.
Adverse events can be reported to Health Canada online or by phone at 1-866-234-2345 or to the regional IWK Poison Control Centre at 1-800-565-8161.
