After reading the article in The Eastern Graphic regarding the resident care worker program being offered in Souris in September 2023, PEI Minister of Health Ernie Hudson stated RCWs are critically important members of our health care team working in settings including long-term care, home care, mental health and addictions and acute care setting.

This makes me ask a question: Why would RCWs working in mental health and addiction(s) not be entitled to the same nursing incentive program?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.