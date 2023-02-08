After reading the article in The Eastern Graphic regarding the resident care worker program being offered in Souris in September 2023, PEI Minister of Health Ernie Hudson stated RCWs are critically important members of our health care team working in settings including long-term care, home care, mental health and addictions and acute care setting.
This makes me ask a question: Why would RCWs working in mental health and addiction(s) not be entitled to the same nursing incentive program?
These addictions workers graduated from the same RCW program as those working in long-term care, home care and support and acute (patient care workers) and they deserve the same consideration as the aforementioned.
This incentive program was offered by the provincial government and signed by the Union of Public Sector Employees (UPSE) outside the bargaining agreement. It gave monies to all other RCWs, RNs and LPNs including the RNs who work alongside the excluded RCWs in mental health and addiction.
Mental health and addictions are open 364 days a year, to provide the same vital service as all health care workers. They were unable to work from home during COVID.
Why would Mr Hudson, representing the provincial government and UPSE, leave the small group, RCWs, out?
This seems to be discrimination against a small portion of RCWs. It does not sit well, making it appear to be an unfair practice.
In the world where mental health and addictions affect so much of our population, the King government has chosen to exclude these essential workers for a reason the RCWs can’t understand and government can’t, or won’t answer.
