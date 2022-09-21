My daughter Sarah and husband Pete have embarked on a European vacation. It’s been in the planning for months. They are the parents to two of my grandchildren, Paisley who is 6 and in Grade 1, and Savannah who is 3 and in preschool. They’ve certainly spent some time away from the kids before, but this is a full two weeks and that’s uncharted territory. That’s where I come in.
Back in May, Sarah was beginning the daunting task of lining up people to come and stay with the kids at their place while they were away. Long story short, Pete’s mom Sandy and I each are doing a week, and I’m currently in Kitchener getting ready to take over the reins from Sandy on Friday night. That’s right, me and the two kids. I’ll be grandparenting the heck out of them. It’s funny, when I mentioned to some friends that I’m going to be looking after my grandkids for a week, the reaction I got was everything from a slight chuckle, to raised eyebrows, to the deer-in-the-headlights look of disbelief. I mean, it’s like they literally think I haven’t raised any children at all. They think this is going to be way too much for me. Ha!
Having said that, it’s a bit of uncharted territory for me as well, at least with Paisley and Savannah. Paisley is involved in cheer leading, so I’ll be taking her to that practice on Saturday, with Savvy in tow. It’s only an hour, and Sarah assures me her iPad is all I need to keep Savvy occupied while I’m watching the activities. These kids are both restricted in how much screen time they are allowed each day, but clearly there are exceptions. If there aren’t, there are now. I suspect the weekend will be spent going to the park, potentially swimming, biking and maybe a trip to a nearby library. Certainly it will be enough to make sure the kids have an energetic day and subsequently are tired at night. Oh yeah, I know how this works.
Sarah has left a spreadsheet full of instructions and has some neighbours on standby in case, well, just in case. I walk the kids to school by 9 am each morning and pick them up each night at 5 pm. It’s wonderful how Sarah has built in golf time for me. I also have a complete listing of food for the week, it’s under the heading of ‘Meal Plan-Dad’. A bit of an issue here, and it’s been a lifelong embarrassment. I don’t barbecue. Never have. I’m thinking that’s pretty rare, but it also limited the food options I’m sure, although I did volunteer to do burgers and hot dogs on the BBQ. I mean how hard can that be? But when my ‘meal plan’ arrived, no hot dogs, no hamburgers.
Breakfast is easy peasy, according to the plan. Cereal, bagels, fruit and waffles. Waffles? Right, those toaster waffles. Paisley eats the same thing for lunch every day, bless her heart. So I need to make a deli meat sandwich, with one fruit, one veggie, a yogurt and one snack. Done. Savannah’s lunch is included with her pre-school.
In going over the meals, Saturday is chicken fingers and fries, guessing that’s frozen. Sunday is lasagna. Guessing that’s frozen. (See a pattern here?) Monday is a sandwich for Savvy and a quick charcuterie board for Paisley. Wait. What? A ‘quick charcuterie board’? I may be face-timing Heather to put that thing together. Tuesday is leftover lasagna, Wednesday is peanut butter and jam sandwiches and my last night, Thursday is pizza. Guessing that’s frozen.
What’s not included in the meal plan is any grandparent’s secret food weapon that’s guaranteed to please. McDonalds. Oh yeah, say goodbye quick charcuterie board, and hello Mickey Ds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.