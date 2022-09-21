Jeff Hutcheson

My daughter Sarah and husband Pete have embarked on a European vacation. It’s been in the planning for months. They are the parents to two of my grandchildren, Paisley who is 6 and in Grade 1, and Savannah who is 3 and in preschool. They’ve certainly spent some time away from the kids before, but this is a full two weeks and that’s uncharted territory. That’s where I come in.

Back in May, Sarah was beginning the daunting task of lining up people to come and stay with the kids at their place while they were away. Long story short, Pete’s mom Sandy and I each are doing a week, and I’m currently in Kitchener getting ready to take over the reins from Sandy on Friday night. That’s right, me and the two kids. I’ll be grandparenting the heck out of them. It’s funny, when I mentioned to some friends that I’m going to be looking after my grandkids for a week, the reaction I got was everything from a slight chuckle, to raised eyebrows, to the deer-in-the-headlights look of disbelief. I mean, it’s like they literally think I haven’t raised any children at all. They think this is going to be way too much for me. Ha!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.