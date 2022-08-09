Saaremaa

Northumberland Ferries LTD is evaluations the MV Saaremaa, a Quebec based ferry to replace the MV Holiday Island for the rest of the season. Submitted photo

A replacement for the MV Holiday Island could be in service as early as next week.

The MV Saaremaa 1 owned by Société des traversiers du Québec (“STQ”) docked at Caribou, NS late last week and is undergoing an evaluation to see how it can fit the docks on both the NS side and at Wood Islands in PEI.

