A replacement for the MV Holiday Island could be in service as early as next week.
The MV Saaremaa 1 owned by Société des traversiers du Québec (“STQ”) docked at Caribou, NS late last week and is undergoing an evaluation to see how it can fit the docks on both the NS side and at Wood Islands in PEI.
A spokesperson for Northumberland Ferries Ltd, NFL, said even though the Norway built vessel has ice breaking capabilities, it will only be used until mid-October and there are no plans to extend the ferry season.
A spokesperson from Transport Canada confirmed only one vessel, the MV Confederation, is used after Thanksgiving.
“Peak season on this service typically runs from mid-June to mid-October, during which time two vessels are used to provide service,” the spokesperson said. “From mid-October until the end of season, service is provided using a single vessel based on traffic demand.”
The MV Saaremaa, built in 2010 is approximately the same size as the Holiday Island. The capacity of the Quebec owned vessel is 110 vehicles and 600 passengers, slightly more than the Holiday Island’s which had the capacity for 399 passengers and 155 vehicles.
Truck traffic capacity is also compatible.
The Holiday Island, built in 1971, was pulled out of service on July 22 after a fire broke out in the engine room. It is due to be replaced in 2027 by a new ferry which is still in the design stages of being built.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said he is relieved a replacement vessel was found so quickly given the fact tourism season is in full swing.
“The ferry is a big issue,” he said. “When you talk about the tourism industry, the trucking industry, the economy of PEI, but in particular eastern PEI, we don’t want to lose out.”
If the Saaremaa does take over the route for the rest of the season there is a provision where it could be pulled back into service for STQ if one of the other ferries on that St Lawrence River route becomes incapacitated.
Some employees with STQ will remain on board with NFL staff to make up the crew for the PEI Nova Scotia route.
NFL would not reveal costs associated with chartering the Quebec vessel stating it is a “commercial matter.”
Under the Ferry Services Contribution Program, Transport Canada provides funding to the ferry service, however the contract for the charter is between the two companies.
