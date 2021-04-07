A Vernon River man is grateful to be recovering in hospital after the quick action of pickleball players at the Murray Harbour Community Centre last Wednesday.
Scott Page had just finished a game and was seated with a few others waiting for their next turn to play.
Suddenly Mr Page slumped over in his chair - he had gone into cardiac arrest.
The group immediately realized the gravity of the situation and deputy mayor and fellow pickleballer Carol White rushed to get the onsite AED while a call was made to 911.
The village CEO Anne Harnesk, who was working in her office in the same building, was summoned. She had had training in using an AED while working in Alberta.
No time was wasted in utilizing the device and simultaneously fellow pickleball players, Jamie MacKay, Mark Edgar and Karl Barth, had begun CPR.
The situation unfolded over a matter of minutes and while the group was working on Mr Page, members of the Murray Harbour Fire Department arrived and took over until paramedics got there soon after.
On Monday Mr Page was awaiting further testing at hospital in St John, New Brunswick where he was transferred after paramedics had taken him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Mr Page and his family want to extend their thanks to all those involved in saving his life.
The following statement was sent to The Graphic on Monday.
“He is stable and improving, thanks to the Murray Harbour pickleball group, Murray Harbour Fire Department, EMS and the QEH emergency staff. We would like to thank everyone for all their positive thought and prayers.”
The AED, purchased from proceeds raised in the Jig the Joker lottery, has been a fixture at the centre since July 2017, but never used until last week.
“It saved a life,” Ms Harnesk said, and although the machines are expensive, “how do you put a price on life? They are invaluable.”
Ms Harnesk said she planned to talk to council about possibly getting someone in to do some training in both first aid and using an AED. Her hope is to have this open to the public as well as council members.
