A major crisis was averted last week when two gas pumps at the Petro Can in Souris were toppled when a vehicle backed into them.
“Staff reacted exactly as our emergency response plan indicates,” owner David Crane said. “They went straight to the emergency shut off and activated it.”
Because of their quick action, the entire site was secured from any power flowing to the damaged pumps.
Fail-safes on the pumps functioned exactly as designed.
“When those dispensers get knocked off their base a shear valve activates and cuts the fuel off from the pumps,” Mr Crane added.
Kings District RCMP Staff Sergeant Leanne Butler said the call came in shortly after 9 am Thursday morning.
There were no injuries and no charges are pending.
One vehicle backed into two pumps and a truck that was parked at the pumps.
“There is going to be an investigation on the vehicle to see if it was a mechanical issue or driver error, but there is some indication it was mechanical so the file is still open,” Sgt Butler said.
Mr Crane said the two pumps will need to be replaced but there are still full and self-service pumps working.
It could take at least two weeks for replacement pumps to arrive.
“It is a pretty surreal experience when something like this happens. I want to thank everyone in the town for respecting the barricades put in place by local RCMP and the fire department and giving them the space required to secure the site and making sure there was no environmental or public hazard,” Mr Crane said.
“Everyone involved did a great job and I can’t thank them all enough,” Mr Crane said.
