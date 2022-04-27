A solution has to be found quickly for the garbage problems facing residents of the Robertson and Brudenell Point Roads.
Due to spring weight restrictions, trucks from the Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) have been unable to make their normal pick-ups down the two secondary roads. While spring weight restrictions are an annual affair in PEI, the limit on the two roads was reduced to 10.900 kilograms gross weight April 7 due to the the condition of the roads. As of this writing, there has been no garbage collection since that date.
According to the Island Waste Management Corporation, they had hoped to provide uninterrupted service using smaller trucks. However, the utility maintains staffing issues related to Covid-19 have delayed that process. Labour challenges due to the most deadly virus in over a century are certainly not unique to the garbage business. However, when your waste and compost is filled to overflowing everybody tends to notice, especially on warm days.
Many residents have contacted Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle about the issue while others have vented their feelings through social media. Deagle said he understands the frustration of the area residents, noting the situation impacts 100 plus homes and has now gone on for several weeks. He said IWMC should have made more of an effort to lay out its contigency plan for residents. Informing residents what the long-range plan is would at least provide some indication the problem is being worked on. Right now, many residents are feeling ignored.
Noting he is a firm believer in trying to protect the condition of the road with the restrictions, Deagle said garbage collection is an essential service and a temporary solution must be put in place.
High winds are a common occurance on PEI, and nothing blows around like an an overflowing garbage can. Many Islanders have now begun to work on cleaning up their yards and beautifying their properties for this summer. The annual spring-clean-up spearheaded by the Women’s Institute is only a few weeks away and situations like one on Robertson and Brudenell Point Roads are at odds with the goal of making the province as beautiful as possible, not only for residents but for the thousands of tourists who will soon be flocking to our shores as Covid restrictions begin to lift.
We take the corporation at its word regarding its statement to this newspaper that a solution is being worked on. That work has to be wrapped up in sooner rather than later and hopefully will provide a blueprint for the corporation in handling similar situations in the future since it unfortunately looks like Covid is going to be with us for a little while yet.
