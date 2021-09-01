A Souris West family escaped their burning home on the weekend after being alerted by a neighbour.
Souris Fire Chief Wayne Campbell said the early morning blaze on Saturday destroyed a building and caused extensive damage to the home of Chris and Louise Deagle of Sheep Pond Road.
Firefighters received the call at 6:40 am.
When they arrived the building on the property was engulfed and the blaze had spread into the attic of the main house.
“We got it knocked down, but when you go in and put a lot of water on a fire it can do a lot of damage,” Mr Campbell said.
About 20 firefighters from the Souris department responded to the call along with mutual aid from Eastern Kings and St Peter’s Fire Departments.
The Provincial Fire Marshal was on scene Saturday, however a spokesperson said investigation into the cause is yet to be determined.
A gofundme under the name ‘Help Chris, Louise and Callie Deagle’ was set up to aid the family and had raised just over $5,000 by Monday afternoon.
The neighbour who reported the fire was not identified and the Deagles declined comment to The Graphic.
