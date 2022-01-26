Coming up on the 20th anniversary of the day she quit smoking Lana Chaisson said she is very glad she chose to quit, but it wasn’t an easy choice to make at the time.
“To this day it was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life,” Ms Chaisson said.
She smoked for 10 years before making the decision to quit. At one point she was up to a pack a day.
“I was tired a lot of the time and I realized I couldn’t afford it anymore,” the Souris resident said.
It took willpower and a lot of stubbornness to stay on track while quitting.
Ms Chaisson did it with the help of a government program and nicotine patches. The program was a combination of therapy and booklets that helped guide her through.
Journaling, something she still does today, was a huge part of the process. She found writing down what she could do differently in reaction to a stressful situation helped immensely.
Quitting smoking was the beginning of turning her lifestyle around, but it took some time.
“Ten years ago, when I was turning 40 I wasn’t happy with my weight because I did gain a lot of weight after I quit smoking,” Ms Chaisson said.
That’s when she started running and set her sights on completing a marathon, which she has done and now part of her regular routine is a 6 km run.
Another success story is Debbie Johnston who smoked her last cigarette close to 10 years ago.
“I don’t run any marathons but I don’t wake up every morning coughing anymore either,” Ms Johnston said.
“I think if people can manage to quit they will see the benefits health-wise and financially.”
Cold turkey was the method the Three Rivers town councillor used at the time she and her daughter Patricia decided to stop smoking.
“I did use some smoking aids - I chewed Nicorettes and ate peppermints for a long time,” she said.
Ms Johnston said she had tried many times before she was successful.
“If you are thinking about quitting never have that first cigarette, don’t say ‘I’m just going to have one or I’m just going to have a puff,’” Ms Johnston said.
“My mistake all those other times was going back and having one or saying ‘I’ll just have three cigarettes a day.’”
That method just doesn’t work, Ms Johnston added.
It took a lot of willpower for the first couple of years, but now both ladies say they have no desire to light up.
In fact Ms Chaisson said when she encounters a smoker the smell of smoke is overpowering and she wonders to herself why she ever did it in the first place.
The provincial government continues to offer a smoking cessation program for Islanders.
In 2020 1,700 people took advantage of the program, and in 2021 there were 1,455 Island residents enrolled in the program according to statistics from the province.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.