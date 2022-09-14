It’s the mirror we ignore because too often the reflection is one of ugly allegations of racism that tarnish our provincial brand as a kind and gentle place. So we walk past, head held high in blissful ignorance that PEI is different from other places.
Then it happens again, and our collective laissez-faire nature is jolted into momentary outrage.
Like last week when an altercation outside a community dance in Abram-Village turned ugly and two new Canadians, residents of the Evangeline region, were attacked and sent to hospital. Four individuals will face charges related to assault and mischief. One of the victims has already moved from Abram-Village for fear of their safety.
Predictably provincial politicians of all stripes urged Islanders to fight racism wherever it exists.
In a show of solidarity, 65 people - a huge number in a small rural area - attended a public meeting to side firmly with the victims. The mayors of Abram-Village and Wellington issued a joint statement which included the obvious: “This sad event shows us that we have a long way to go to overcome this challenge.”
Yup.
Despite the best efforts of many, racism continues to creep into everyday Island life.
It’s happened at least twice in local rinks in the past year when racist taunts were hurled at an opposing player.
It happened when a building permit for a Buddhist nun residence was rejected by Three Rivers council, a dramatic overreach of council’s authority that only served to raise questions about the true reasons for the rejection. Council eventually corrected its error months later with a second vote - this time unanimously in favour. But by then council’s reputation was unnecessarily tarnished with a self-inflicted wound.
We see it every day in the way the provincial government deals with the homeless community. How many times must shelter clients raise allegations of racism and discrimination against Salvation Army before the King government removes the Christian organization from managing emergency shelters for the most vulnerable Island citizens?
Premier King said all the right words last week about the Abram-Village altercation, but his words ring hollow. Premier King’s own government routinely takes the word of an organization with a long history of allegations made against it, over the word of Indigenous, black, LGBTQ clients.
If you look at the structure of government, there are precious few New Canadians in senior leadership roles. We must do better.
For some, dynamic population growth over the past 15 years has created challenges in bringing all residents together. Often it’s due to a lack of outreach or understanding rather than overt racism.
But it’s a fine line. And too often it is crossed.
Racism is a learned trait, which makes it possible to eradicate if we can successfully educate our citizens. Events such as the now province-wide Diverse City program is an excellent way to educate in an entertaining and relaxed way. It’s an event we can build on.
Children are our most effective tool. They don’t see the world through the same lens as adults. They don’t recognize colour, religion or sexual preference. They see a human and they connect on a human level without any preconceived notions.
Sounds simple. And it should be, but too often it is not.
We must be welcoming, the sustainability of our economy and communities depend on it. But welcoming is more than a ceremony or single event. It’s a feeling of comfort and safety that includes a desire to grow together. It demands a sincere collective effort.
We’ve come a long way in the past two decades and there is much to be proud of. But there are also significant residual issues we must confront to avoid the next dance or rink episode.
When dealing with something as nefarious as racism, words of outrage and support only matter if supported by action.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
