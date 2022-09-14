Paul MacNeill

It’s the mirror we ignore because too often the reflection is one of ugly allegations of racism that tarnish our provincial brand as a kind and gentle place. So we walk past, head held high in blissful ignorance that PEI is different from other places.

Then it happens again, and our collective laissez-faire nature is jolted into momentary outrage.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.