“We’ve had the absolute privilege of having Lisa Morrison, as well as Benton Hartley, Marlene Handrahan, Amy MacConnell, Kristi Dunphy and Siobhan Belsher join us these past few months for an internship program. The final presentation for their internship the ‘Rainbow Brunch’ was Lisa’s brainchild, and comes to fruition with a sold-out house on Saturday, June 26. I’ve invited Lisa to share about their experience.” Haley Zavo, Executive Director, Kings Playhouse
Life. Healing. Sunlight. Nature. Serenity. Spirit.
This is what I found myself yearning for last summer, as I dreamed of escaping my basement apartment for the sandy shores of PEI. I was in Montreal, wrapping up my semester at Concordia’s department of theatre when COVID-19 brought everything to a standstill in March of 2020. To say I was going stir crazy last summer, after months of staying in the same three rooms, would be an understatement. I called mom and made double batches of nana’s biscuits to pass the time. It sounds funny now, but I would pick up Island mussels from the grocery around the corner and when I opened the package in my sink, a shiver would ripple down my spine as my scent-starved nose was reminded of the beach days of my childhood. I warned you it would sound strange ...
Life. Healing. Sunlight. Nature. Serenity. Spirit.
Red. Orange. Yellow. Green. Blue. Violet.
In 1978, graphic designer Gilbert Baker created a flag that was designed to signal hope. One that was naturally occurring and represented the easing of a storm. One that sparked joy and visions of utopia. In 1978 Baker designed the first iteration of the rainbow flag.
Flags are flown to communicate important messages to the people who see them. Take a moment to think about that. What flags do we fly, why? When you notice a flag, what does that communicate to you?
When I see a rainbow flag, I know I no longer have to hide. I know I am safe. That my friends and loved ones are safe. That whoever flies that flag respects me. I don’t always feel that. I haven’t always felt that. And so, when I do, that is a huge weight lifted from my shoulders.
To me, opening a package of mussels feels the same as spotting a rainbow flag. I feel home.
I’ve been so grateful to be back on the Island since February, where I’ve been working as an intern here at the Kings Playhouse. As the internship program comes to an end this month (where has the time gone?) I’ve been doing a lot of reflection on the past five months. I am grateful to be home, spending priceless time with family and friends who feel like family, and working in my field. I am grateful to collaborate every day with a spectacular team and have received my first COVID-19 vaccination. I am grateful my boss trusts me enough to be writing to you today in her weekly column (You’re the best Haley!). I’m grateful to have been able to grow here in Three Rivers as an artist.
Life. Healing. Sunlight. Nature. Serenity. Spirit.
A rainbow is a reflection. If light reflects off a drop of water at the perfect moment, it’s magic. In many ways I think the work we do here at the Playhouse is similar. We work to reflect our community in magical, engaging ways. It has been my absolute delight as a queer Islander to organize and host our first-ever Rainbow Brunch on June 26. We’ve been able to bring together four incredible local 2SLGBTQIA+ artists to perform a family-friendly show, while guests are served a tasty brunch from The Lucky Bean Café. Now more than ever it’s become clear to me it is important to create spaces in our community that work to support: Life, healing, sunlight, nature, serenity, and spirit.
