COVID-19 has wrought serious havoc on the arts and culture sector. We’re so grateful to our patrons and community who show true empathy and understanding when we make the decision to postpone our events. We operate out of an abundance of optimism and caution, and so, we will continue to bring shows, events and outreach opportunities to you when we know it is safe to gather.
Todd MacLean’s Rainforest Lounge continues on Instagram Live this Friday at 7 pm with guest Kari Lyn Blacquiere. Coming from a long line of storytellers and musicians with her French Acadian blood and her east coast roots, Kari Lyn’s music is inspired by old country and rock and roll. Todd will chat with her about all things music, touring the world and her debut album ‘Hit the Ground’.
Our March programming continues with one more Cooking Together program for children on March 13. Creative Kitchen’s Jen McKenna returns with a class to create homemade pizza dough and toppings with a delicious chocolate parfait. Classes are offered free of charge, but numbers are limited, and registration is required.
March continues to be filled with creativity as we offer Act! Dance! Create! - a March Break camp for children ages 6-12. Led by our team of professional artists, campers will have the opportunity to dabble in a variety of creative mediums, exploring their individuality and building friendships along the way. The week will be filled with recreational games, artistic exploration, quiet discoveries, lots of laughter, and March Break Masterpieces.
Scholarships are available.
We’re thrilled to be co-presenting a new Gallery Exhibition with Artisans on Main. Jubilation!: A New Beginning features new works by Helene Larouche,Geraldine Ysselstein, Julia Purcell and Ann Clow. The exhibition runs from March 15 to April 23.
For information about all of our upcoming shows, events and projects, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1-888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
