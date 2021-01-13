“To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty, but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness. What we choose to emphasize in this complex history will determine our lives. If we see only the worst, it destroys our capacity to do something. If we remember those times and places where people have behaved magnificently, this gives us the energy to act, and at least the possibility of sending this spinning top of a world in a different direction.” (Howard Zinn)
As an arts and culture organization, based in a rural community, we know 2020 could have been crushing. With reduced numbers and sometimes complete lockdown, working in the field of gathering people to experience live performance was fairly bleak.
We were so fortunate to have a tremendously dedicated team who worked tirelessly, to bring live art to our communities under challenging circumstances. 2020 flexed our creative muscles with outdoor performances, children’s programming, gardening, letter writing projects, reduced-capacity indoor performances, fine art exhibitions and door-to-door caroling.
I’m thrilled to say our hopeful outlook and our desire to create something magnificent for 2021 remains the same.
Early on in the pandemic, we were fortunate to partner with Todd MacLean in the presentation of Quarantunes: Isolation Concerts. Every week, east coast artists would perform live concerts over social media.
This month, Todd is back with a new series and we’re delighted to be helping support its presentation.
Todd MacLean’s Rainforest Lounge will be broadcast every Friday at 7 pm on Instagram Live. Set against the backdrop of his newly acquired rainforest wallpaper, the series will feature a joint live call with a different person from our Island arts community each week. Each conversation will focus on the question: ‘How and what are you doing during this pandemic time?’.
Each artist will share a bit of their practice - a few songs, an art demo, or another example of their artistic expression.
In lieu of admission, donations will be offered to various organizations including The Upper Room Soup Kitchen, the Amazon Conservation Association, The Red Cross Canadian Emergencies and Covid-19 Response Fund, The Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots Program or a charity of the artist’s choice.
To watch the broadcasts, tune in to Todd MacLean’s Instagram page. Upcoming artists include Brielle Ansems (January 15), Becca Griffin (January 22) and Tara MacLean (January 29).
As we embrace the importance of staying active, January and February see us as the host venue for two active living programs, led by the recreation department of Three Rivers.
Starting Wednesday, January 13 at 6 pm, Groove classes will guide participants to move united in the basic easy steps with an awesome variety of music from every style and genre. No dance skills are required, and through this fun movement experience, you are certain to strengthen your body, nurture your heart, relax the mind and lift the sound. Groove classes will also be offered at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague on Thursdays, starting January 14.
Play Aspire takes place at Kings Playhouse on Saturdays at 1 pm, starting January 16. This six-week physical literacy program for children ages two to five, promises to help develop, through fun games and engagement, the basic fundamental skills for movement: balance/stability, locomotion, and manipulation of objects. We’re so looking forward to the laughter and shouts from little voices that will fill our hall on Saturday afternoons. Play Aspire will also run on Thursdays at 10 am at TCAP in Montague.
Registration is required for Groove and Play Aspire classes, by contacting events@threeriverspei.com
If you’re searching for some fine art to uplift your spirits at the beginning of the year, Ann Clow’s exhibition: Through the Lens and the Palette continues at the Playhouse until the end of January. Ms Clow’s art is influenced by her travels and these works reveal, through different textures and styles, a real insight into the world around us.
For more information about any of our upcoming events, shows or classes, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com, see us on Facebook, call 902 652-2053 or drop by for a visit at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.