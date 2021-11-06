Ralph Annear of Montague was a fixture of the harness racing world for decades as a driver, trainer and owner. Now he’s been recognized for his contributions to the industry.
At the Atlantic Breeders Crown at Red Shores Racetrack in Charlottetown last month, Mr Annear was presented with an award “in recognition of a lifetime of contribution to the Atlantic harness racing industry.”
Now 83, Mr Annear started in harness racing at a young age, working for his father Jack and partner Alfred Lowery. He got his pari-mutuel drivers license at 17 and started winning races with Jack’s horses.
Later, he maintained a successful stable for more than 50 years. Some of his horses set Maritime track records, and he drove to an Atlantic Sire Stakes championship in 1973.
In 2002, his horse Maple Leaf Hawk became the first sub-two minute trotter in PEI history, posting a win in 1:59.3 at the Charlottetown Driving Park. The next year the horse set a new all-ages record at Summerside Raceway in 2:00.4.
Mr Annear said he enjoyed driving and training equally. He used the old Montague track near his home to train his horses. He estimates he owned at least 100 horses over the years.
He raced at all the Island tracks, along with stints in Montreal in the 1980s and Foxboro, Massachusetts in the ‘90s.
Mr Annear is out of the game now but shares ownership of one horse with his grandson, Jack Panting, who also took an interest at a young age. For his 12th birthday, Mr Annear gave him half ownership of a yearling colt which led to a successful start on the harness racing circuit. Jack was named the PEI Standardbred Horse Owners Association’s Rookie Driver of the Year in 2011.
The Annear family was previously recognized for its service to harness racing at the 2013 Atlantic Breeders Crown.
