Despite the easing of restrictions at PEI’s points of entry, the 38 staffers conducting rapid testing aboard the MV Confederation will all remain in their jobs, at least for now.
That number includes full-time and part-time workers and the current complement will remain in order to reduce wait times, said Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Lexi Drummond.
The department will continue to monitor the situation closely in the coming weeks, she added.
Rapid testing is still available onboard the 11:15 am and 4 pm departures from Caribou to Wood Islands for all travellers from outside Atlantic Canada, as well as visitors who are unvaccinated or have one of two doses.
The MV Confederation and MV Holiday Island are currently operating at 75 per cent capacity.
