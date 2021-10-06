The lobster fishing season has come and gone and there have been no advancements in an RCMP investigation involving damage to fishing gear in Launching Harbour that occurred on June 21.
Police received a report of several lobster buoys that had been cut from lobster traps along a trap line near the wharf.
One of the buoys was removed from the water and painted with a profanity referencing the owner’s ethnic background.
The fisher who the profanity was directed at said he wasn’t completely surprised to see it.
“I’ve been dealing with it (racism) for a lot of years so it is not new, but very unfortunate it had to happen,” he said.
“We didn’t have any more information or people come forward,” Kings District RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler said, noting the incident happened on the water with no apparent witnesses.
Earlier in September RCMP sent the file to Crimestoppers in hopes it would produce results.
“There is no place for hate in our communities. We are asking anyone who has information that could assist our investigation to contact police,” she said.
