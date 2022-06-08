Kings District RCMP are chasing down a tip through CrimeStoppers in relation to the theft of a bee colony from an Iris property last month.
Sergeant Leanne Butler said it’s very possible the thief was “stung quite badly” and they continue to investigate.
Stan Sandler says the incident is a first in his 40 years as a beekeeper.
Parts of a hive with an active bee colony inside were stolen last month, believed to be between May 11 and May 16, when Mr Sandler reported it to the RCMP.
“I’ve had vandalism (before), but not theft,” he said.
The culprit did not use a bee smoker and set some of the grass on fire, so Mr Sandler believes they probably didn’t have much experience dealing with bees. Several pieces of the hive were left behind, including the top cover.
“They took (the hive) apart, which got the bees riled up.”
Mr Sandler said a hive is worth more than $200 right now for a rental of three weeks.
There’s also the value from the honey the bees produce, but he isn’t making a lot of honey this year due to significant winter bee deaths. Rather he is focusing more on splitting hives to try to make up the loss.
“The theft is not such a big deal. It was just one hive. It would be bad if it continued,” he said. “We have more than 1,000 bees across the province and I’ve never had to worry about theft before.”
Donald Killorn, executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, says the theft is disappointing, especially since efforts are being made by the beekeeping industry and the province to increase the number of hives.
“Bees play a critical role in our industry in terms of pollinating blueberries and other crops,” he said.
Mr Killorn said it is always unsettling when any producer, no matter the commodity, is subject to an act of vandalism.
“I certainly hope they are able to catch those responsible and I can’t really comment any further because it is a matter for the police.”
The province has an ongoing program designed to increase the number of Island honey bees available for pollination.
Funding is also available for the purchase of in-province or split hives. The practice of splitting hives helps maintain the size of an apiary and is a way to replace bees lost over the winter months. The program helps with recuperation for the first 30 per cent of over-winter loss. A similar program is available for purchasing out-of-province colonies.
