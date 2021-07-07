RCMP presence on the waters will increase this summer as more officers train for patrol.
In years past officers were only on the water two or three times a year, but this year they will be out and about at least once a week, said Sergeant Chris Gunn with L Division.
“We are out there promoting boater safety with education and looking for impaired drivers,” he said.
The inaugural sail was last Saturday when the two RCMP Zodiacs visited 10 harbours in eastern PEI.
Saturday was the final day of the 2021 lobster season when many fishers finished landing their traps.
No impaired charges were laid.
The weather that day prevented many pleasure boaters from heading out into open water.
“A lot were tied up on the wharves,” Sgt Gunn said, noting they spoke to about 20 fishers and pleasure boaters.
Seven officers have undergone training with the Canadian Coast Guard to help them navigate their new roles.
