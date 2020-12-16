Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI president Sharon Riley, left, and past-president Pat Campbell, centre, presented $500 gift cards for Sobeys and Superstore to Norma Dingwell. Along with volunteers Ms Dingwell and her husband Darren have been preparing free meals on Wednesdays at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Montague for the past four years. The dinners are available to those who may be struggling to feed themselves or their family. The Dingwells will be preparing a Christmas Day meal as they have in the past, but due to the pandemic it will be done through takeout and delivery in the Montague area. Josh Lewis photo
