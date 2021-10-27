Islanders have been in the midst of a mental health crisis for years, but the Department of Health is more interested in paying for performative fixes that don’t address anything.
A good example is Bridge the Gapp, the online resource developed by the Newfoundland and Labrador government which PEI adopted late last year.
If you give it a close look, it won’t take long to realize this is a glorified webpage of links to programs developed elsewhere, Youtube videos, mobile apps and local support resources.
It’s useful to have that information in one place but this app does not improve access to treatment.
I had to chuckle when I came across the “Wall of Hope,” where you can “read inspiring quotes.”
Depression takes away motivation, mental and physical energy, emotional depth and interest but sure, a few quotes will help with my chemical imbalance!
Only people with lived experience can appreciate just how out of touch that is.
While the province is investing in toothless, unproductive things like Bridge the Gapp and a mental health research centre, it has closed Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinics and dragged its feet on a new mental health campus - things that would actually help Islanders in crisis. Inexplicably, it has also been underspending its mental health budget.
Health Minister Ernie Hudson has previously spoken about people “falling through the cracks.” Well, the cracks in the system are more like gaping chasms and Bridge the Gapp is the equivalent of a wet paper bag.
Meanwhile, the mobile mental health units launched last week, with police embedded, and they only operate until 10 pm. I can tell you from experience the worst struggles are late at night.
What then? Sit at the ER overnight and come home empty-handed? Or stay home and turn to the bottle for relief? For many mental health and addiction go hand-in-hand.
Josh Lewis
