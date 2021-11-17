Masks - literally in your face and on your face.
And on the faces of dolls! Yes, those age-old toys coddled and named by little girls (and boys) around the globe, are now available complete with masks.
So how do we react to this newest phenomenon? Dolls have evolved over the years - to keep up with changing technology and trends. But is it really necessary to immerse these toys into the Covid-19 mode? Is there no aspect of children's lives that might remain untouched by the pandemic?
This is not to denounce the intent of mandated face masks, but rather, to question the subliminal message the sight of dolls wearing masks might plant in a child’s brain through playtime. By its nature, 'playtime' often involves imagination, transporting the child to a place where things are carefree, without fear of things like Covid 19 and the risks it presents. Children need, and deserve, a little reprieve from the harsher realities of life.
When a child is given a doll, he/she usually pretends to be the parent of that beloved toy. That shows a healthy imagination and often reveals an inherent nurturing instinct most likely to carry into adulthood. Does putting a mask on that doll - implying that it is at risk of catching a severe illness, unnecessarily rob from the innocence of childhood?
Mask-wearing is part of the 'new normal' but my question is this: How far do we take it?
That 'new normal’ catchphrase is exasperating for many reasons, but that discussion can keep for another time.
The here and now is a time to plant the seeds of hope in children’s minds, that life won’t always be about distancing from friends, not sharing toys, communication setbacks and the absence of feeling the physical embrace of loved ones.
There is little left when hope is lost. And hope comes from belief in a better tomorrow.
A toy-making company in Spain boasted of its creations of masked dolls, kits for making personal protection items and toy coronavirus test kits. These newly-minted items flew off the shelves.
Kids imitate what adults do and think. And, within healthy limits, that is good. But what measure is overdose?
In regards to these 'new normal' toys and pandemic-related kits, a mom was quoted as saying “it fits into reality. It reflects the necessity for adults ...”
On the other side of the fence, a parent said, "the kids know to be afraid; perhaps it’s a bit too much.”
Of course, kids know about the virus; they live it daily. Even younger ones, who can’t yet read, easily recognize the mandatory mask signage on storefronts. They know to wash their hands and tell someone if they don’t feel well and all the rest of it.
Kids are smarter these days ... but they are still kids.
Shouldn't we allow children to reach forward for their own carefree space - even if it is only in their imagination?
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
