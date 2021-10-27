Six months after a fire left his Dingwells Mills home a shell, Larry Laybolt expects to move back in within weeks.
A heat pump install and three upstairs ceilings are the only items left to be checked off before he can return to his home.
“Once I get my heat hooked up I’ll be all set, whenever I can get somebody to get a heat pump in for me,” he said.
The ceilings are drywall for now while Mr Laybolt waits for help. It’s a busy time of year for many in the area, he said, including harvest.
The community stepped up with fundraisers both local and online, and Mr Laybolt said those donations have covered all his costs and will also pay for a heat pump.
The family says somewhere around $20,000 was raised by the community.
“I had great support. A lot of people donated. I’m happy,” he said.
There was no insurance on the old home, but he plans to rectify that. Once the ceilings are complete, he will install fire alarms and purchase insurance.
The Laybolt family lived in the home for about 40 years and Mr Laybolt did a lot of work to the interior over the years.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.