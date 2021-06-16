Close to $20,000 has been raised for a Dingwells Mills man whose uninsured home was gutted by a fire in April.
Larry Laybolt has begun the work of rebuilding with the help of more than $12,000 raised between an online auction, a GoFundMe fundraiser and donations at the Souris Quick-Stop.
On top of that, fishers and buyers at the Naufrage wharf where he is the night watchman donated more than $4,000, and Mr Laybolt also received almost $3,000 in cash and gift cards from friends and family. Donations were also being accepted at MacPhee’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Souris.
Mr Laybolt said he is grateful for all the support. He doesn’t know how much the rebuild is going to cost.
He’s already completed some exterior repairs, less than two months after the April 21 blaze. He’s been doing the work alone so far, so progress is gradual.
“It’s coming along pretty good. It’s slow, but I’ll get it done,” he said.
So far he has replaced the back walls and all the windows, and is replacing the siding. That still leaves a lot of work to rebuild the interior of his home.
The next step will be getting power hooked up again so he can put up Gyprock, which is on order.
Members of the local Amish community have volunteered to take care of the roof once all the materials are available.
