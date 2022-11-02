There will be no convention drama when provincial Liberals gather to elect a new leader November 19th. What was once the most sought after job in Island politics is now Sharon Cameron’s by acclamation.
It is a sign of just how far Liberals have fallen since Dennis King toppled Wade MacLauchlan three years ago. When MacLauchlan jumped into the race to replace Robert Ghiz, the power of his name and reputation was enough to stop multiple cabinet ministers from vying for the top job. MacLauchlan did manage to extend the Grits’ reign, during which time the former UPEI president focused on the minutia of improving data points like debt to GDP ratio that may not have won him any votes, but did put the province in a strong fiscal position when COVID hit in early 2020.
Voters weren’t interested. By the time all the ballots were counted the Liberals were turfed, thanks to the lingering stench of PNP, egaming and a palpable frustration that MacLauchlan did not understand the needs of ordinary Islanders.
“It’s about people,” was Dennis King’s counterattack. It worked. After more than 10 years in the political hinterland, Tories formed a minority government with Liberals - for the first time - relegated to third party status.
The Liberal caucus is fractured. It’s not a public bloodletting, but the priorities of western MLAs do not match those of Charlottetown-based Gord McNeilly, who has been a consistent and loud voice for the homeless, vulnerable and BIPOC communities.
The fact that no sitting member is willing to run for leadership tells the tale. It’s not about rebuilding the party or being seen as an alternative to the Greens or Tories. It’s about self-preservation and getting re-elected.
Give Cameron credit for stepping into the brink. The retired educator, deputy minister and head of the Workers Compensation Board knows government and can speak credibly to what works and what doesn’t. Since June she’s been introducing herself to grassroots Liberals across the province, as if she would face a competitive leadership race.
She won’t, but the outreach is imperative regardless. Without an energized base, a difficult rebuild becomes impossible.
Successful conventions introduce a new leader to the electorate. Sharon Cameron won’t benefit from this. She must lead the party from outside the rail. It’s never easy, especially when opposition MLAs don’t see a clear path to government, they will prioritize issues that will benefit them, not the party.
Cameron does have the potential to succeed, if many dominos fall in her favour. She is the only female leader of a party in the legislature and Premier King’s Achilles heel is a chronic perception that the Tory caucus is more reflective of a rec league hockey team than the Island population.
While Islanders still support the government, there is a growing frustration with its record post pandemic (if you assume we’ve navigated the worst of it). Twice the King government has badly stumbled getting needed money in the hands of residents, one a miserly $100 inflation offset that took months to roll out and now $250 through Red Cross for Fiona related losses. Its rollout has created stress and frustration throughout the province.
While Greens should be best positioned to benefit, they are not. The next election may not be a fight for government, but it will be a fight for official opposition. And potentially survival. If poll numbers remain remotely close to current levels, the question will not be whether Dennis King is reelected premier. It will be how close he comes to sweeping all of PEI’s 27 seats.
Island history is littered with one and done leaders. Cameron is shrewd enough to know that for any longevity she must generate immediate success, including getting herself elected. She is in politics for all the right reasons. The Liberal Party can’t afford to pay a salary and the only expenses the new leader will receive will cover modest event costs. Given Liberals’ long history of patronage and rewarding well-connected friends, this is a refreshing level of self-sacrifice.
Rebuilding the Liberal Party base and trust with Islanders is an immense task. History would suggest Cameron is unlikely to succeed. But if she can manage to win a seat, it will extend her leadership and maybe that will be enough to get another crack three or four years down the road.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.