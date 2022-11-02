Paul MacNeill

There will be no convention drama when provincial Liberals gather to elect a new leader November 19th. What was once the most sought after job in Island politics is now Sharon Cameron’s by acclamation. 

It is a sign of just how far Liberals have fallen since Dennis King toppled Wade MacLauchlan three years ago. When MacLauchlan jumped into the race to replace Robert Ghiz, the power of his name and reputation was enough to stop multiple cabinet ministers from vying for the top job. MacLauchlan did manage to extend the Grits’ reign, during which time the former UPEI president focused on the minutia of improving data points like debt to GDP ratio that may not have won him any votes, but did put the province in a strong fiscal position when COVID hit in early 2020. 

