After the Edmonton Oilers were swept from the playoffs last week, Indigenous defenceman Ethan Bear was subjected to disgustingly racist comments on social media, which drew a response from both the player and the Oilers. The ugly incident showed there is a long way to go toward reconciliation with our First Nations brothers and sisters.
A little closer to home, last fall’s appalling outbreak of violence against Mi’kmaq lobster fishers in southwest Nova Scotia did real damage and negatively affected the path toward reconciliation.
And right here on PEI, Charlottetown council dragged its feet as long as possible on taking action on the John A Macdonald statue downtown, further harming reconciliation efforts and adding salt to the wound that will linger for some time.
It is against this backdrop that L’nuey PEI and the province have put up more signs with names of communities in Mi’kmaq to recognize Aboriginal Awareness Week.
For those of us who are not Mi’kmaq, the signs represent a chance to learn more about the language and culture of the people who inhabited our Island, Epekwitk, thousands of years before Jacques Cartier or the British arrived.
For Mi’kmaq Islanders, more importantly, the signs offer recognition and appreciation of their heritage, and a language in need of revitalization.
Striving for reconciliation helps the entire community. An Island on which all groups and identities feel welcome, appreciated and able to fulfill their potential is an Island with a more vibrant society and a stronger economy.
Josh Lewis
