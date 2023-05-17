The Department of Health and Wellness told The Graphic its records relating to applications, interviews and hiring for open doctor positions over the last five years were all on paper, with no formal electronic tracking system until recently.
Until recently, the Department of Health and Wellness had no formal electronic system to easily track data on physician recruitment efforts, such as how many individuals inquired or sent resumes to various family physician job vacancies province-wide.
The Graphic learned this through a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Health.
The request covered the period of January 1, 2018 to present. The FOIPP ask also included a request for the number of individuals who were interviewed, hired, and so on.
The Graphic was told it would take 37.5 hours - at a cost of $15 per half-hour - to retrieve this information, because all of the files are on paper. The province claimed it would be “a significant manual effort” to locate and compile the information.
Even reducing the scope to just family physician positions for Kings County Memorial Hospital, Alberton Western Hospital, and the emergency medicine position at KCMH, would take 19.5 hours, at a cost of $585, according to government.
(The Freedom of Information Act does allow the applicant to request a fee waiver or fee reduction.)
Dr Megan Miller, chief physician recruiter for the Medical Society of PEI, said the Department of Health’s November 2022 launch of a client management database, plus a new recruitment website promises to make it easier to connect with potential leads, and in a more timely manner.
“Accessing and using data to adjust our recruitment strategies has been identified as something we all want to see enhanced, and the department has made strides to improve that,” Dr Miller said.
She did not offer any examples under the old paper system where applicants may have inadvertently not been followed up on. She said physicians who applied to a particular position and submitted their resume would receive a direct reply from the recruitment and retention team.
Dr Miller acknowledged, however, that “since the implementation of the (electronic system), we are definitely more quickly able to pinpoint our contacts and connect back with them in a more timely manner.”
She said the new recruitment website, physiciancareerspei.ca, which MSPEI helped develop, was designed to link to the province’s new database. It would create a more improved picture of where potential candidates are coming from, and ensure recruiters stay in touch with potential leads.
“We expect to have richer – and easier to access – data by the end of this year,” she said.
Recruitment has been a challenge, according to Dr Miller, but she says great success has been made: in 2022, 33 physicians, including eight family physicians, signed on to practice medicine in PEI.
“So far this year (in 2023) we have 21 active recruitments - eight confirmed and 12 at various stages of recruitment/receiving offers. Seven of them are in family medicine.”
Dr Miller credits the return of in-person recruitment for the recruiting team being able to attend events such as the recent Society of Rural Physicians annual conference in Niagara, Ontario, where nearly 100 new contacts were made. Future plans include attending other national conferences and events with practicing physicians, medical students and residents for emergency and family medicine, and other specialties.
“Our recruitment efforts remain steadfast and committed. We look forward to expanding these in partnership with Health PEI and the Department of Health and Wellness in the future,” she said.
A statement attributed to the Department of Health and Wellness’s recruitment and retention team states that while it’s too early to determine the success of the new database, the department will “in the near future” provide a more accurate reflection of recruitment efforts.
The statement adds: “What’s important to remember is that physician recruitment is a long game, and while you’re working to promote and fill the opportunities that exist today, you’re also connecting with leads who may not be ready for these opportunities for the next few years.”
