doctors

The Department of Health and Wellness told The Graphic its records relating to applications, interviews and hiring for open doctor positions over the last five years were all on paper, with no formal electronic tracking system until recently.

Until recently, the Department of Health and Wellness had no formal electronic system to easily track data on physician recruitment efforts, such as how many individuals inquired or sent resumes to various family physician job vacancies province-wide.

The Graphic learned this through a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Health.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.