The new PEI provincial cabinet has a record number of females with three newly elected MLAs named to positions and Natalie Jameson keeping her position.
However Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton, former Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice, Public Safety & Attorney General and previous Finance Minister was not included.
Jameson remains Minister of Education & Early Years and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.
New members include newly elected Jill Burridge as Minister of Finance. Ms Burridge, originally from St Catherine’s in Kings County is the MLA for District 6, Stratford-Keppoch.
Barb Ramsay takes on the role of Minister of Social Development & Seniors and Jenn Redmond was named Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning & Population.
Ms Redmond’s posting is a new department formed to focus on growing workforce, training opportunities and implementing a population strategy that is realistic and interconnected with all areas of government including healthcare, housing, education, and social services, according to a press release announcing the changes.
Other department changes include a realigned Department of Housing, Land & Communities created to cut red tape when it comes to housing and permitting, and working closely with municipalities on developing a province-wide land-use plan.
A realigned Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture is expected to create further opportunities between primary industries and promote growth in tourism products including music, arts, sport and culture. Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle, formerly Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure, was sworn in as the minister of this newly formed department.
Georgetown-Pownal MLA Steven Myers keeps his position as Minister of Environment, Energy & Climate Action.
Bloyce Thompson returns in his role as Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice, Public Safety & Attorney General - positions he held prior to a cabinet shuffle in 2022. He was also named Deputy Premier.
Ernie Hudson takes over as Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure. His former position of Health & Wellness was taken up by Mark McLane.
Gilles Arsenault was named Minister of Economic Development, Innovation & Trade and Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs.
Rob Lantz was named Minister of Housing, Land and Communities.
Premier Dennis King keeps the Minister Responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and Indigenous Relations positions.
Cabinet committee membership and caucus leadership positions will be announced in the coming days.
