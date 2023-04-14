Deagle Hudson Thompson

From left, Cory Deagle, Ernie Hudson and Bloyce Thompson wait to be sworn into their new cabinet positions. Video screen shot

The new PEI provincial cabinet has a record number of females with three newly elected MLAs named to positions and Natalie Jameson keeping her position.

However Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton, former Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice, Public Safety & Attorney General and previous Finance Minister was not included.

