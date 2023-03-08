By the time you read this it is likely Dennis King will have broken his foundational promise to do politics differently, with an election call that by any definition - save one - is unnecessary.
The only reason for a spring vote is crass political opportunism. There is no pressing issue forcing the premier to seek a new mandate. He is offering Islanders no road map, by way of either a Speech from the Throne or provincial budget, that identifies PC priorities.
Instead, we’ve been inundated with images of the premier cheerleading in the run-up to a vote that ignores our legislated fixed election date of October 2.
The outcome will boil down to three things: 1 - Will the positive halo of King’s COVID leadership hold? 2 - How angry are Islanders over health care and government’s bumbling leadership and direct meddling in what is a collapsing system? 3 - Can either Liberals or Greens convince voters they are the party to hold the PCs accountable and avoid what could be a devastating splitting of votes to the electoral advantage of Tories?
There is no doubt health care is the primary issue, closely followed by housing. Government has offered no coherent road map to deal with either. And as Kim Campbell glibly said during her disastrous 1993 federal campaign: ‘An election is not the time to discuss serious issues.’
It is just the way Denny King wants it.
Under his government the quality of health care has deteriorated across the board.
Rural emergency rooms are closed more than they are open. Wait times at the QEH often stretch to more than 10 hours. Doctors and nurses are leaving in droves, with 30,000 Islanders without a physician. The wait time for many surgeries is egregiously long. Ambulance response time is unacceptable, especially in rural communities. Improvements to mental health and addiction only deliver a fraction of needed change. Health PEI is considered by many a toxic work environment.
In response, the premier’s office has meddled directly in the operation of health care and refused to deal with inefficient bureaucratic structures that impede effective, timely treatment.
King will point to a new 10 year funding deal with the federal government that will see $300 million in new money transferred.
Let’s put these funds in context. It costs $2.5 billion to operate the PEI government. Health care comes in at a whopping $900 million, counting the Department of Health. Does anyone really think $30 million extra per year will move the needle dramatically?
Not a hope in hell.
The premier will brag about 10 patient medical homes planned for the province. It’s just a new way of saying collaborative care that’s been around for years. Government has not said how it will staff the homes or how they will impact existing infrastructure like rural hospitals.
A new Atlantic physician registry will allow doctors to easily practice anywhere in the region. It is an important agreement that may improve access to some specialists and temporarily ease a critical shortage of physicians.
But it is not a long-term solution. For that the premier needs to boldly go where no province has.
Physician registration is solely the domain of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, a non-accountable organization that works at a sloth pace and imposes unnecessary impediments on internationally qualified physicians.
The college is a throwback to a time when the fear was that too many doctors would split the fee-for-service pie.
The college does have an important role to play but demanding physicians trained in Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia and United States - many of them Canadians - shadow an Island physician for two years before starting their own practice is nothing but a cash-cow waste of time.
The province could make an immediate impact - as in six to nine months - by legislatively mandating the College of Physicians and Surgeons accept graduates as equal.
The physicians still must write board exams, it’s not a free ride, but the road to practice will be massively reduced, with far less cost and bureaucracy.
Some province in Canada is going to do it. It’s a long overdue modernization of college oversight. PEI should be the first.
Does Dennis King have the courage or will he prove Kim Campbell right by avoiding a major issue? Yet again.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.