More than 300 pairs of used eyeglasses donated by eastern PEI residents are now on their way to the hands of people who need them a world away.
Last week members of the Souris Lions Club emptied the Recycle for Sight collection boxes they distributed at businesses in the area earlier this year.
They are among the 6,000 Lions groups from 236 clubs in Atlantic Canada and Maine who regularly collect the glasses. The glasses are then taken to provincial correctional centres in PEI and Newfoundland where teams of inmates clean, sort and grade them.
Next they are sent to a central depot in Halifax where they are shipped to Calgary and distributed to vision missions around the globe where individuals receive them for free.
During the grading process any unusable or damaged glasses are set aside to be sent to a recycling company so nothing is wasted.
The Souris Lions Club has been involved in the project for several years.
Currently Recycle for Sight boxes can be found at Souris Regional School, École la Belle Cloche, Elliot’s General Store, Pharmasave in Souris, MacPhee’s Market Independent Grocer, Main Street Home Hardware, Souris Legion and Souris Credit Union. Glasses can also be given to any Lions member. For more information call Carol Aitken at 902 687-2840.
