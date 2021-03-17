Playhouse papers

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Kings Playhouse interns Lisa Morrison and Marlene Handrahan dropped by The Graphic last week to pick up some supplies for their March Break in a Box Program. The old newspapers will be put in the boxes for recipients to use in a paper mache project, one of five different activities in the box themed around creature creations. Students who registered for the activity picked up their boxes earlier this week. The program was created in lieu of in-house activities due to the uncertainty of Public Heath pandemic regulations. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.