I recall reading somewhere online that attempts at sarcasm on social media usually are misinterpreted and result in miscommunication. So I am not sure where Paul MacNeill has found the right - or even the privilege - to announce via his January 4th (extremely well-written, by the way) column It’s Official, the Next Election is for Second. To have the privilege to call elections before they are actually held is a privilege to be handled very carefully. Why would Paul MacNeill be interested in calling elections? You could argue that as a journalist it is his right to write about and talk about elections and politics in general. It is his domain, and he is very good at it. So therefore, he is an influencer, an opinion leader. So what he says carries weight. For example, when he writes that Sharon Cameron’s decision to run in District 17 was “either political suicide or an ingenious strategy to galvanize public opinion,” readers take notice.
Well, people take notice because it’s PEI politics and we know it’s gotta be political suicide, it’s going to be a total PEI gab-fest. Neighbours will be spying on neighbours to see if anyone is going to limp back to the Liberal fold to galvanize public opinion. Or perhaps not.
I chuckle at Mr MacNeill’s continual references to “the polls” that seem to be greatly influential in his thinking. I’m not going to make misleading inferences from dodgy data collection methods (+/-7.5). No, I wouldn’t suggest that. But I would say there are other things that are telling a different story. No one can yet tell the story of how Islanders have persevered through the fury of Hurricane Fiona and how the government failed - and continues to fail - on so many levels to provide leadership.
There is a different story. No one is forgetting the way Islanders were treated when assistance was needed after Fiona. Not very many think Premier Dennis King did a good job in providing leadership. Hardly anyone thinks the province did the right thing in approving the atrocities at Point Deroche. And when it comes to health care, well I don’t think the Tories will get any points there.
So, where are Islanders to go with their support when the next election is called? It’s obviously not going red, so will the blue team continue to hold on - with their ham-handed treatment of the province’s laws and regulations and their cozying up with financiers and foreign capitalists? Will Islanders find their comfort zone in the blue corner?
To win an election, the winner needs enthusiasm and a clear message - the Tories are tired and bloated and this Island needs to make a change - we need to make a difference. We need to abandon the red/blue game and embrace the Green Party. If we want to make a difference in the way we govern ourselves, we need to vote Green.
