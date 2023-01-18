I recall reading somewhere online that attempts at sarcasm on social media usually are misinterpreted and result in miscommunication. So I am not sure where Paul MacNeill has found the right - or even the privilege - to announce via his January 4th (extremely well-written, by the way) column It’s Official, the Next Election is for Second. To have the privilege to call elections before they are actually held is a privilege to be handled very carefully. Why would Paul MacNeill be interested in calling elections? You could argue that as a journalist it is his right to write about and talk about elections and politics in general. It is his domain, and he is very good at it. So therefore, he is an influencer, an opinion leader. So what he says carries weight. For example, when he writes that Sharon Cameron’s decision to run in District 17 was “either political suicide or an ingenious strategy to galvanize public opinion,” readers take notice.

Well, people take notice because it’s PEI politics and we know it’s gotta be political suicide, it’s going to be a total PEI gab-fest. Neighbours will be spying on neighbours to see if anyone is going to limp back to the Liberal fold to galvanize public opinion. Or perhaps not.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.