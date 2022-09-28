Red Head Harbour

Hurricane Fiona and the resulting storm surge on the north shore did catastrophic damage to Red Head Harbour in Morell. 

Only about 25 per cent of the Red Head Harbour is still usable after the north wharf disappeared entirely, the lower wharf was demolished and a storm surge lifted up the east wharf by a foot and a half, said port manager David Sansom.

“The whole north wharf is completely gone - not just smashed, but gone.”

