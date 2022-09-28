Only about 25 per cent of the Red Head Harbour is still usable after the north wharf disappeared entirely, the lower wharf was demolished and a storm surge lifted up the east wharf by a foot and a half, said port manager David Sansom.
“The whole north wharf is completely gone - not just smashed, but gone.”
The only saving grace was minimal damage to the boats. A couple were scraped up and a window in another was broken but for the most part the vessels are intact, he said.
Most who had planned to fish the remaining seasons like tuna and halibut are appalled by the damage and likely to give up for the year, Mr Sansom said.
Tuna season is certainly over at Red Head due to the hoists being destroyed. Any tuna fishers wanting to continue fishing will have to find another harbour to land their catch.
“People are pretty much disgusted. Maybe a couple will (still) go fishing.”
The harbour’s entire electrical infrastructure and water system will be shut off for the rest of the season.
“All our underground wiring is gone and even the overhead stuff, that’ll have to be shut off even if the power comes back,” he said.
Mr Sansom expects a couple of boats may still fish for halibut. Oyster and mussel boats also use the harbour but he didn’t have any update on their plans.
He was among half a dozen people who spent Friday night and most of Saturday on the wharf. Eight boats that remained in the water were tied to a wharf that separated from the harbour, so there was nothing mooring them to solid ground.
“They were tied in the middle on their own, floating around, hitting each other. They were out there from 2 am Saturday until Sunday morning when we had to get a dory to go out and get them.”
On the bright side, Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) personnel were quick to get in touch after the storm passed. Mr Sansom spoke to them on Sunday and they visited Monday morning to survey the damage.
“They can’t believe what they see,” he said. “On their part, things are going pretty well. I’m pretty happy with the way they jumped in right off the bat.”
Government funding will be needed to rebuild the harbour.
