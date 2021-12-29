MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) volunteers and RCMP officers were met with many appreciative motorists during the Kings County Project Red Ribbon checkstops earlier this month.
“Our local roadside checks went over really well,” Natasha Perry, president of the Charlottetown & Eastern PE Chapter, said.
“MADD Canada’s red ribbon is a symbol of the wearer’s commitment to never drive impaired, and helps keep the sober driving message top of mind for all who see it.”
Project Red Ribbon is a national public awareness campaign carried out by MADD and police to promote sober driving during the holiday season.
It has been an annual event for the past 34 years. This year it runs from November 1 to January 3, 2022.
“Of course, there are always those that can be rude or bothered because they had to stop for a moment, but overall it was well received and we were so grateful for the kind words and holiday well wishes,” Ms Perry added.
That message was received from stops across the province, said Shayla Steeves, Atlantic Regional Manager MADD Canada.
“Some motorists shared their own stories about losing someone to an impaired driver or being a victim of an impaired driving crash,” she said.
Many took the ribbon and immediately hung it on their rear-view mirror or placed it on their vehicle’s visor.
“Others pointed to their ribbon from a previous year and commented on their commitment to sober driving,” Ms Steeves added.
“The message is absolutely getting out to our communities.”
Even so there is still work to be done.
According to MADD Canada statistics, every hour in Canada, an average of 10 federal criminal charges and provincial short-term license suspensions are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving.
In PEI during the December checkstops six drivers were arrested for impaired driving, according to an RCMP news release.
Two of those drivers had failed a roadside drug screening device, SOTOXA, a relatively new tool Island police now have.
RCMP Constable Jamie Parsons with the Provincial Priority Unit, currently focusing on traffic enforcement, said since he has been trained to use the device five people have been arrested on PEI.
Because officials have to wait for blood test results which could take anywhere from two to three months, those cases take awhile to make their way through the courts if charges are laid. However, a 24-hour license suspension is issued at the time if the test shows a positive result roadside.
Cst Parsons said the new test is very beneficial in the fight against impaired driving.
“It is a fight that is going to continue,” he said.
“It is one that is close to our hearts because there is a lot of tragedy every year on our roads and a lot of it is due to impaired driving.”
Cst Parsons said Project Red Ribbon plays a huge role.
“It is amazing how many people say thanks for being out here,” he said.
“It is reassuring the public is on our side.”
Ms Perry said she certainly hopes the message of the campaign reaches all drivers.
“As we head into the holiday season we just ask that everyone be responsible and plan ahead,” Ms Perry said.
“Driving impaired is never the answer.”
