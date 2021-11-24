Shop these local merchants this weekend and get all your Christmas Shopping wrapped up!
As local shops get ready for the annual Red Thursday/Black Friday shopping event, many are thankful for the community’s support over the past 18 months which has helped them stay in business.
At Tidewater in the Down East Mall, owner Donald Ross said the surge of the buy local philosophy during the pandemic helped make up for losses incurred during lockdowns.
Support for local businesses was most evident during last year’s Christmas shopping season, he said.
“It saved a great deal of the financial woes of being closed for 10 weeks (in spring 2020). Those aren’t the biggest 10 weeks of the year, but you only have a certain amount of time to make it back up.”
The store plans to pick out its most popular items and reduce the prices for the November 25-26 shopping event.
“Usually you’re looking to advertise what the customer wants,” Mr Ross said. “You’re picking your winners and cutting your prices.”
The clothing shop sells men’s wear, children’s wear, ladies’ wear and accessories.
“We carry the apparel and clothing but also the socks and purses and belts and all that stuff to go along with it.”
A few years ago, Tidewater made a change to its pricing. When the store advertises something on sale, the price includes the HST.
“People really prefer it, especially tourists. They go, I don’t have to pay an extra 15%?”
Just down the hallway from Tidewater is the health food and supplements store The Turning Point, which is also gearing up for the event.
Owner Frank Dourte said the plan is to make everything in the store 15% off and take another 15% off their salt lamps.
“We offer a lot of supplements for better health, a lot of herbal remedy, teas, and we also have quite a giftware (selection) of crystals and gemstones,” he said.
Some customers have told him they’re shopping at Turning Point because they want to support local business.
Meanwhile, Town and Country Aquatics Plus (TCAP) will be offering deals at the swimming pool and fitness centre.
Manager Lucy Stephen said family swim passes will be sold at a discounted $15, while punch cards for 10 visits will be on sale. The card for classes only will sell for $60. The one with 10 day passes for the whole facility will sell for $80. Tax is included in all sale prices.
She said there has been a big bump in business this time of year since the Red Thursday/Black Friday event began.
TCAP is aiming to launch new programs, from kids’ programming on school PD days to parents’ night out, which happens twice a month where parents can drop their kids off for swimming and a movie.
“Those are really popular events. Other than that, accessible programs for seniors like chair yoga and a seniors fitness program will be starting in the new year.
