It may be a good thing Canada Day celebrations are downsized this year.
It’s difficult to be proud when the country we pledge allegiance to betrays its own citizens in shocking numbers.
The obscene number of Indigenous gravesites on the properties of residential schools across the country continues to climb.
The most recent was the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the former Marieval boarding school in Saskatchewan.
Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years, were found on the property of the largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.
There are more schools - 139 to be precise, will there be more children, victims in a country that proudly flies its Maple Leaf?
We are seeing the extreme worst side of Canada right now leaving little cause to celebrate. The monsters concealed and protected by a nation of patrons walked among us. That brings all Canadians to the same level of abhorrence.
All countries have their issues but these children are Canada’s failure and ours to reconcile.
Canada Day is not a time to celebrate but an opportunity to reflect on where we came from and where we’re going.
Kudos to this year’s Grade 12 graduates from Morell, Montague, école La-Belle-Cloche and Souris for their apparent respect of guidelines set down by Health PEI.
Change in the wind?
Typically at the end of June as reporters we put a call into the RCMP to inquire about any unruly gatherings associated with grad parties.
The parties may very well be happening but the numbers of those in attendance are obviously lower and the students’ behaviour more civilized.
Some stories from previous years that involved liquor, fights, and rowdy behaviour would curl your ears. (That was prior to parents getting involved in arranging the celebrations of course.)
Parents continue to play a major role in the festivities and that’s a plus for all parties involved.
In these days of the pandemic a portion of society is a tinderbox with a very short fuse and many are poised to strike a match.
Maturity and well thought out action have never been more significant. Keep up the good work grads and you’ll surely make your communities better places to live.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
