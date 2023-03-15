Josh Lewis

Colin LaVie has a long history of public service and last week, even as he stepped away from politics, he continued that tradition.

Having the courage to talk about anxiety being the reason he didn’t re-offer will mean a lot to others in the same boat and perhaps encourage some of them to seek help if they’ve been fighting it alone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.