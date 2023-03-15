Colin LaVie has a long history of public service and last week, even as he stepped away from politics, he continued that tradition.
Having the courage to talk about anxiety being the reason he didn’t re-offer will mean a lot to others in the same boat and perhaps encourage some of them to seek help if they’ve been fighting it alone.
LaVie has been a lot of things over the years: a rink manager, a fisherman, a volunteer fire chief, an MLA and Speaker of the House. He is a pillar of his community, and when someone like that speaks up about something that is often hidden away, people listen.
People talk a lot about MLAs, how much they make and whether they are doing enough to address the issues. But at its heart, on PEI more than anywhere, it is a thankless job. The phone is constantly ringing. You are expected to attend so many events, for people you know and people you don’t. It never stops.
So when anxiety gets to the point where a ringing phone makes you jump, perhaps it is a wise move to step away.
A lot has changed since 2011, when LaVie was first elected as part of a small PC caucus. The party was still deep in the tall grass after its fall from power four years earlier and four of its five seats were east of Charlottetown. Within two years they had only three.
Today the party is riding high and has no shortage of interested candidates. The race to replace LaVie features others who serve the community in paramedic Robin Croucher, deputy mayor Boyd Leard and restaurateur Amber Dennis.
Whoever wins, LaVie’s presence will be missed as a voice for Souris-Elmira and in the halls of the legislature.
