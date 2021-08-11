Editor’s note - this letter was sent to The Graphic in response to a Guardian article published August 6.
In May 2021, there were 220 vacancies noted on the Health PEI website, but this information has since been removed.
According to Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness, Mark Spidel, there have been 101 positions filled since January, but he was unable to relate this number to how many more nurses were needed to fill the gaps and how many have left or are planning to leave the workforce.
The PEI Nurses’ Union would like to see Health PEI provide accurate data to the media on the number of current Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners vacancies. The 49 postings referred to in the media August 6th, 2021, are only a small representation of actual vacancies.
In July 2021, a Health PEI report identified 1,559 RN and NP’s employed by Health PEI with 270 of those on approved leaves for various reasons (i.e., maternity, sick leave). This leaves 1,289 active nurses, including 247 casual nurses who have no permanent commitment to Health PEI.
With 1,289 active members and 247 of those being casual, there remains 1,042 active permanent Registered Nurses.
Health PEI confirmed in July that there were 1,347 (1,299 RN and 48 NP) PEI Nurses’ Union positions. While PEI needs 1,347 positions to provide service delivery to patients across the province, currently we only have 1,042 permanent active members to fill those spots. This leaves 305 vacant Registered Nurse positions on PEI (23% RN vacancy rate).
Plus, according to the annual Health PEI seniority report, there are 322 Registered Nurses over the age of 55 and eligible to retire this year alone.
Poor planning by the employer and issues related to work-life balance are creating a dire nursing shortage. We are now in the middle of the next health crisis and immediate attention needs to be placed on the recruitment and retention of Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners on Prince Edward Island.
These numbers affect all Islanders’, and the PEI Nurses’ Union wants to ensure that the public knows the actual shortage on Prince Edward Island. We ask that you create conversation with people who can help address this issue.
We need more Registered Nurses to help the ones we have, to replace the ones who’ve retired and to train the future nurses. The health system needs Registered Nurses/ Nurse Practitioners and they need your support.
Barbara Brookins
PEI Nurses’ Union President
