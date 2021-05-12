As of last week registration was filled for the Points East Lighthouse Run/Relay set to take place on Saturday, June 12 in eastern PEI.
“We sure hope things stay safe here and we will be able to host the event,” race director Sara Deveau said, noting there have been some major changes in organizing the annual event due to pandemic protocols.
2020 would have been the fifth anniversary of the fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Society, but the 30 km event was shelved due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Organizers have been working with Public Health on a plan to accommodate participants with three staggered start times allowing for three cohorts of 50.
Even so, things will look a lot different this year when it comes to spectators and support for the runners.
“The first leg runners will have to be dropped off at East Point Lighthouse and then those cars will go back out to Route 16 as we can have no crowds at start line and no cheering fans,” Ms Deveau said.
That same scene will play out at the finish line at Souris Lighthouse. No official medal ceremonies or gathering of any type will be permitted.
“We can’t even offer water stations so runners have to have a support person or team member to assist with that as they make their way to Souris Lighthouse,” she said.
Some off-Island participants are registered so it remains to be seen whether they will be able to attend as the timing of the opening of the Atlantic bubble is still unclear.
“This is really huge for us as a committee this year, but we have so many great volunteers who have for the most part been with us since our first event in 2016," Ms Deveau said.
Those volunteers are ready and willing to do what they can to help this year as well.
“I have great confidence in our committee and volunteers and we hope everyone participating will take every possible precaution we ask of them,” she added.
The event usually includes a Wellness/Fitness Expo, race celebration and social after the race, but that element has been cancelled this year.
Every year the organization donates $2,000 to the PEI CF Chapter.
