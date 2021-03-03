Gender-specific roles have no place in the contemporary day-to-day function of society.
Yet it appears necessary to dedicate a specific date on the calendar as International Women’s Day each year.
Or is it?
In a perfect world the population wouldn’t need to be reminded of the valuable role women play in the workplace, in the home and in the community.
In a faultless world labels would be assigned to jars of jam, washroom doors and traffic signs - not people.
A wise colleague recently suggested more progress may be made without drawing attention to the perceived inferiority of females in this so-called ‘man’s world’.
There may be some credence in that reasoning considering the prejudice continues. Perhaps it is more subtle than say 30 or so years ago but regrettably it carries on from generation to generation.
There was a time in my newspaper career that a handful of males, mostly old-timers, would have nothing to do with female reporters. A handful isn’t a lot of people but even one is too many.
This week, Graphic reporters were tasked with focussing on the achievements of three people from the area, not specifically because they were female, but for their impressive and creative achievements. See their stories are on pages 8 and 9.
A subject of one of those pieces is Beck Aurell. She is an arborist. It takes a great measure of mettle to do her job, which involves leaving secure footing at ground level and clamouring towering trees to trim branches or cut them back in preparation for felling - all the while armed with a chainsaw and other unwieldily tools of the trade.
Another subject, Lisa MacIntyre, is involved in the automotive industry. She says gender stereotypes still persist but fortitude and skills are seeing her through.
The third person is Nova MacIsaac. Her energy and perseverance have created a niche business that blankets all genders.
All three individuals are successful and exemplify scores of others following their own individual career paths.
Should their accomplishments be weighed in terms of gender?
Regrettably the debate continues with or without that ‘special’ one day of the year.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
