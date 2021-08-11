The Kings County Baseball League has a few more games left in the regular season with two games that should decide first place and the final play-off spot.
One thing for certain is that Alley Stratford Athletics will finish in third place. They are also the only team to complete their regular season. The A’s finished with a 13-7 record and will open their 2021 playoffs on the road. The Athletics defeated the Charlottetown Jays 9-1 last Wednesday to wind up their regular season. Jacob Smith and Nick MacPhail had four hits each for the A’s. Grant Grady and Jon Arsenault chipped in with three hits each. Mike Roberts went 1/2 with a double for the Jays. Nate Ronan pitched the win.
Morell Chevies currently hold a one game lead over the Peakes Bombers as of last Sunday and the clubs were scheduled to play each other on Monday after this story goes to press.
Both teams won last Wednesday. The Chevies topped the Northside Brewers 6-4 behind the pitching of Stephen O’Shea.
Peakes crushed the Cardigan MILMAC Enterprise Clippers 12-2. Jake MacLaren added another multiple hit game going 2/2 for Peakes. Jack MacKenzie batted 2/3 and Connor Myers went 2/3. Rob Phelan allowed two runs over four innings to earn the win. Jack MacKenzie pitched three scoreless innings.
There were no games scheduled for last Sunday.
All teams with the exception of Stratford have three games remaining to complete their schedule.
Future games... Peakes and Morell were slated to face off Monday with top spot on the line. Cardigan will host the Northside Brewers on Wednesday. Check the facebook fan page for the location.
The League wishes to thank Domino’s Pizza this year for their generous donation of pizza for the player of the week.
The Awards Banquet will be back for the players this year. It will be held at Peakes Tee on August 26th. More details in next week’s column.
