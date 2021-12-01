Be it provincial, national or global, statistics are one way to paint a picture of how individuals are affected by circumstances.
But statistics are faceless and don’t always have the impact of personal experience.
In the lead-up to National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women it is important to put names to the people whose lives were lost.
December 6, 1989 was a dark day in Canadian history.
It was a day when 14 women were murdered in the École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal by a 25-year-old man whose hatred for women was the catalyst for his killing spree.
Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz - the women whose lives were ended.
Closer to home PEI has its own shameful statistics. Since 1989 an unimaginable 10 women have been murdered through acts of violence.
Carrie Ellen Crossman, Elaine Myers, Shirley Ann Duguay, Della Waddell, Mary Waite, Kimberly Ann Byrne, Debbie Holmes, Chrystal Dawn Beairsto, Maureen MacDonnell and Traci Lynch are all Island women whose friends and family continue to mourn.
Sadly those two commemorations are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to violence against women, intimate partner violence and gender-based violence.
United Nations reports that one-in-five women have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence in the last 12 months.
A UN Global study in homicide released in 2019 states 137 women are killed by a member of their family every day. It is estimated that of the 87,000 women who were deliberately killed in 2017 globally, more than half (50,000) were killed by intimate partners or family members. More than one third (30,000) of the women intentionally killed in 2017 died at the hands of their current or former intimate partner.
Oh to live in a world where there would be no numbers for a study on homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.