On Christmas Eve 1914, during the First World War, the guns fell silent along a 30-mile stretch of the Western Front. Soldiers peered cautiously over the tops of trenches while few emerged to repair their positions and bury the dead.
As darkness fell, some German troops set out lanterns and sang Christmas carols. Men on the British side applauded and shouted greetings.
The next day, German, French, and British troops met in ‘no man’s land’ to shake hands, share food, and exchange gifts. It was a brief respite from war that soon ended when the artillery and machine guns roared into life again.
No one who experienced the Christmas truce as it became known, would ever forget how it felt and how it fueled their longing for lasting peace.
They gave their gift of life so we could live ours. As we give this Christmas let us not forget those fallen that we might stand, have peace and know the Prince of Peace.
This truly is reason to celebrate.
Dave London,
Murray River
