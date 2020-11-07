Across the eastern PEI region, Remembrance Day ceremonies in communities and Legion branches are being adjusted to comply with public health regulations.
In Morell traditionally hundreds of people gather to show their respect to veterans.
“We are putting in place an operational plan where the only ones at the ceremony will be those laying wreaths,” President Owen Parkhouse said. “We will be enforcing social distancing and all those attending the service must wear a mask.”
The Morell Legion asks those who won’t be laying wreaths to stand at the end of their driveway at 11 am for two minutes of silence.
The annual ceremony at Morell High as well as the Remembrance Day dinner are cancelled.
Anyone with questions is asked to please contact Mr Parkhouse at 902-213-9764.
––––––––––––––-----------------------
In Souris, a ceremony will be held at the Legion, however it will be short in length compared to previous years.
There will be an honour guard at the memorial and during that time only official wreaths will be placed at the cenotaph.
For others wishing to lay a wreath, the Legion asks those individuals to form a parade from Souris Beach to the Legion.
Anyone wishing to participate is to meet at the beach at 10:30 am.
The Legion will also be collecting for the Poppy Fund.
The traditional church service is cancelled.
The outdoor ceremony will be livestreamed for anyone who wishes to stay at home.
The Legion will be open to veterans following the ceremony.
––––––––––––––-----------------------
The community of Murray Harbour will have a ceremony on Remembrance Day, however the details weren’t finalized by press time Monday. Information will be posted on the community’s website http://murrayharbour.ca/ later this week.
––––––––––––––-----------------------
In Cardigan there will be no official ceremony. Members of the Cardigan Legion executive will lay a wreath and say a prayer. Anyone who purchased a wreath is encouraged to go at another time to place it at the cenotaph.
––––––––––––––-----------------------
The Uigg/Grandview Women’s Institute will have a display outside the Uigg Hall with a drive-thru option for anyone wishing to pay respects to Veterans from 3-4 pm. An entrance and exit will be marked and people will be able to stop and lay a wreath or reflect on remembrance as they go through.
----------------------------------------------------------
At Abegweit First Nation in Scotchford the ceremony will take place with 50 invited guests.
The ceremony will be live-streamed an for those who want to participate virtually.
